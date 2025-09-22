South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.1% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - after rising 0.4 percent in July.

Among the individual components, agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.4 percent on month, while utilities and manufacturing products were flat and services fell 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent after adding 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products dipped 0.2 percent, utilities climbed 2.6 percent and services were up 1.1 percent.