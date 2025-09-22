Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 878,63
 KRW
-1,56
-0,08 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
23.09.2025 01:50:54

South Korea Producer Prices Slip 0.1% In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - after rising 0.4 percent in July.

Among the individual components, agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.4 percent on month, while utilities and manufacturing products were flat and services fell 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent after adding 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 3.9 percent on year, while manufacturing products dipped 0.2 percent, utilities climbed 2.6 percent and services were up 1.1 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.09.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.09.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
20.09.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.09.25 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.25 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. An den US-Börsen ging es in der neuen Woche aufwärts. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Montag uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen