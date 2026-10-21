21.10.2026 23:30:22

South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to keep its benchmark unchanged at 3.00 percent.

New Zealand will release Q3 figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year. That follows the 1.5 percent quarterly increase and the 4.1 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.

Hong Kong will see September data for consumer prices and unemployment; in August, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.8 percent.

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