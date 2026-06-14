15.06.2026 00:00:52

South Korea Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - South Korea is on Monday scheduled to release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, imports were up 20.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 53.2 percent for a trade surplus of $26.95 billion.

New Zealand will provide May figures for electronic card retail sales; in April, sales were down 1.3 percent on month and up 2.0 percent on year.

Singapore will see preliminary Q2 data for unemployment; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.

Japan will release April numbers for the tertiary industry activity index; in March, the index score was 16.50.

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