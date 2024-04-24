South Korean Consumer Confidence Remains Stable

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer sentiment held steady in April after easing in the previous month, survey results from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index stood at 100.7 in April, unchanged from March.

The consumer confidence survey was conducted between April 8 and 16 among 2,500 households.

The sub-index for households' assessment of current living standards held steady at 89 in April.

Similarly, the index measuring consumers' prospective household income remained unchanged at 99.

Meanwhile, their prospective living standards improved somewhat, with the respective index rising to 94 from 93.

Their interest rate expectations increased in April, with the measure climbing to 100 from 98.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 3.1 percent, down from 3.2 percent in March.