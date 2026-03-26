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26.03.2026 09:53:46
Spain GDP Growth Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Spain's economy grew at a faster pace as estimated in the fourth quarter, underpinned by domestic demand, revised data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent from a quarter ago, in line with the estimate released on January 30. This was faster than the 0.6 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.
At the same time, annual GDP growth was revised up to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent. The same 2.7 percent growth was reported in the third quarter.
Domestic demand contributed 0.9 percentage points to quarterly growth, while external demand contributed negative 0.1 percentage points.
Household consumption moved up 0.9 percent and government spending gained 0.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation rose 1.9 percent.
Exports of goods showed a quarterly growth of 0.8 percent and imports posted 1.2 percent increase in the fourth quarter.
In 2025 as a whole, the economy grew 2.8 percent but this was weaker than the 3.5 percent expansion registered in 2024.
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