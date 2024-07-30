30.07.2024 09:59:18

Spain GDP Growth Tops Expectations

(RTTNews) - Spain's economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, advance estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent on quarter, the same pace as seen in the first quarter, while the rate was expected to ease to 0.5 percent.

Year-on-year, economic growth improved to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent in the preceding period.

Data showed that household consumption and government spending grew 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. Gross fixed capital formation moved up 0.3 percent.

Foreign trade provided positive contribution to growth. Exports advanced 1.2 percent, while imports eased 0.2 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen