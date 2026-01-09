Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1513
 EUR
-0,0013
-0,11 %
EUR - GBP
09.01.2026 13:35:25

Spain Industrial Output Growth Strongest Since Mid 2022

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production registered its strongest growth since mid-2022, driven by a significant increase in energy output, the statistical office INE said on Friday.

Industrial production increased 4.5 percent year-on-year in November, a substantial improvement from the 1.2 percent rise reported in October. Moreover, the growth marked the strongest since July 2022.

The energy sector was the primary driver, with output increasing by 7.2 percent. This was followed by a 3.5 percent rise in consumer goods output and a 3.2 percent increase in intermediate goods production. Capital goods output rose only 0.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output gained 1.8 percent compared to 1.5 percent rise in October.

Month-on-month, growth in industrial production rose to 1.0 percent from 0.6 percent in October.

17:22 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:23 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
