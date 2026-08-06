Spain Industrial Production Growth Moderates

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production growth eased in June on falling consumer and capital goods output, data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Industrial output rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in June, much slower than the 3.1 percent increase in May.

Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, annual growth in industrial production accelerated to 3.8 percent from 0.5 percent.

Data showed that production of consumer goods fell 1.4 percent and capital goods slid 0.3 percent. Offsetting these declines, intermediate goods output grew 3.1 percent and energy production climbed 3.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production registered a drop of 0.7 percent, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in May.