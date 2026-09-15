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15.09.2026 14:52:38

Spain Inflation Accelerates As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Spain's inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than three years in August, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.3 percent, in line with flash estimate, from 3.6 percent in July. The latest figure was the highest since February 2023, when inflation was 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, EU harmonized inflation advanced more-than-estimated to 4.6 percent from 3.9 percent. The initially estimated inflation was 4.5 percent.

Month-on-month, the consumer price index posted an increase of 0.7 percent, faster than the 0.3 percent rise in July. The August rate matched estimate.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent, slightly faster than the flash estimate of 0.6 percent, and followed a flat growth in July.

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