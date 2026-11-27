(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in November to the lowest level in four months, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.1 percent annually in November, slower than October's stable increase of 4.9 percent. Economists had expected inflation to moderate to 4.6 percent. Core inflation also eased to 2.6 percent from 3.1 percent in October.

The slowdown in inflation was mainly due to the fall in the prices of fuel and lubricants for private vehicles.

Similarly, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices softened to 4.1 percent from 4.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in October. Moreover, this was the first decline in ten months.

Separate official data showed that retail sales decreased 1.0 percent annually in October, slower than the 1.4 percent contraction in September. It was the third successive drop in a row. Monthly, sales rebounded 0.3 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.