Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1343
 EUR
0,0022
0,19 %
EUR - GBP
14.11.2025 14:54:50

Spain Inflation Fastest In 16 Months

(RTTNews) - Spain consumer price inflation hit the strongest in 16 months in October, as estimated, final data from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation climbed to 3.1 percent in October from 3.0 percent in September. The figure came in line with the flash estimate. This was the highest rate since June 2024.

Underlying inflation rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent, as estimated, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in September.

EU harmonized inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in the prior month. At the same time, monthly HICP inflation climbed to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent. The statistical office confirmed both the annual and monthly rates for October.

13:15 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45

ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.
