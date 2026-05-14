Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1458
 EUR
-0,0026
-0,23 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
14.05.2026 13:20:21

Spain Inflation Moderates As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation moderated in April, as initially estimated, revised data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in March. The rate matched the estimate released on April 29.

Underlying inflation edged down to 2.8 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent, as estimated, from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained only 0.4 percent, compared to March's 1.2 percent increase. Similarly, the monthly increase in the harmonized index of consumer prices eased to 0.7 percent from 1.7 percent a month ago. Both monthly inflation figures matched estimates.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:04 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Enttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen