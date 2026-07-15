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15.07.2026 11:19:48

Spain Inflation Remains Stable As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Spain consumer prices posted a steady growth in June, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in April and May and also matched the estimate published on June 29.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 3.6 percent in June, as estimated. At the same time, core inflation softened to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous month. The core rate also came in line with the flash estimate.

Monthly increase in consumer prices advanced to 0.6 percent from 0.1 percent. Likewise, the harmonized index of consumer prices also rose 0.6 percent after a 0.1 percent gain in May. The INE confirmed both CPI and HICP initial numbers.

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