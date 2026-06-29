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29.06.2026 13:59:56

Spain Inflation Steady At 3.2%

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation remained stable in June, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Monday.

Consumer prices increased 3.2 percent on a yearly basis in June, the same rate of growth as seen in April and May.

Similarly, EU harmonized inflation held steady at 3.6 percent. At the same time, underlying inflation slowed marginally to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.6 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in May. The harmonized index of consumer prices also grew 0.6 percent. Core inflation doubled to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.

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