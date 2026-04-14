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14.04.2026 14:04:55

Spain Inflation Strongest Since Mid 2024

(RTTNews) - Spain's inflation accelerated at the fastest pace since mid-2024 in March, final data released by the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent in March from 2.3 percent in February. A similar higher rate was last reported in June 2024.

The final rate was revised up from 3.3 percent estimated on March 27.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 1.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent rise seen a month ago. The initially estimated rate was 1.0 percent.

EU harmonized inflation advanced to 3.4 percent in March, exceeding both the initial estimate of 3.3 percent and February's increase of 2.5 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent from a month ago, when it was up 0.4 percent. The final rate surpassed the flash estimate of 1.5 percent.

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