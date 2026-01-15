Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1538
 EUR
0,0012
0,10 %
EUR - GBP
15.01.2026 15:25:30

Spain Inflation Unrevised At 4-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Spain's consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in December to the lowest level in four months, the latest data from the statistical office INE revealed on Thursday.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 2.9 percent in December, slightly slower than the 3.0 percent rise in November. That was in line with the flash data published on December 30. This was the slowest inflation since August, when prices rose 2.7 percent.

Inflation based on transportation eased to 1.8 percent from 2.3 percent amid cheaper costs for fuel and lubricant prices for personal vehicles. The annual price growth in recreation and culture slowed to 0.5 percent from 1.2 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 3.0 percent more expensive.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation softened slightly to 2.0 percent from November's stable rate of 2.1 percent, and EU harmonized inflation also eased to a 4-month low of 3.0 percent from 3.2 percent.

Month-on-month, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain in November, as estimated. Similarly, the HICP climbed 0.3 percent, following a flat change a month ago

22:35 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
