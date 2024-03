Spain Retail Sales Growth Accelerates

(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales growth accelerated in February, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.

Retail sales increased by adjusted 1.9 percent on a yearly basis, after rising 0.5 percent in January.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 4.8 percent from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, retail sales gained 0.5 percent, offsetting last month's 0.4 percent fall. Food sales advanced 0.7 percent, while non-food product sales decreased 0.1 percent.

Data showed that employment in retail trade increased 2.1 percent on a yearly basis.