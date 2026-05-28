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28.05.2026 12:31:48
Spain Retail Sales Growth Eases Sharply
(RTTNews) - Spain's retail sales grew at the slowest pace since late 2024, the statistical office INE said Thursday.
Retail sales increased 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in April, weaker than the 4.1 percent rise in March. This was the weakest growth since November 2024.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales gained 0.3 percent, which was much slower than the 3.9 percent increase in April.
Month-on-month, retail sales declined 1.5 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase in the previous month.
Food sales decreased 0.3 percent from last month and non-food sales fell 1.7 percent.
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