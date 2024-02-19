19.02.2024 14:22:11

Spain Trade Deficit Narrows In 2023

(RTTNews) - Spain's foreign trade gap decreased during the year 2023, mainly due to the maintenance of non-energy exports and the decline in imports of energy products, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 40.6 billion in 2023 from EUR 71.6 billion in 2022.

The decline in deficit was mainly due to the maintenance of non-energy exports and the decline in imports of energy products, which has allowed a reduction of the energy deficit by up to almost half, the ministry said.

Exports fell 1.4 percent annually to 383.6 billion in 2023, while imports declined at a more intense pace of 7.0 percent to 424.1 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Asien schließen uneins
Während der heimische Markt um die Nulllinie pendelt, zeigt sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten indes im Verlauf uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen