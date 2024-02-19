Spain Trade Deficit Narrows In 2023

(RTTNews) - Spain's foreign trade gap decreased during the year 2023, mainly due to the maintenance of non-energy exports and the decline in imports of energy products, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 40.6 billion in 2023 from EUR 71.6 billion in 2022.

The decline in deficit was mainly due to the maintenance of non-energy exports and the decline in imports of energy products, which has allowed a reduction of the energy deficit by up to almost half, the ministry said.

Exports fell 1.4 percent annually to 383.6 billion in 2023, while imports declined at a more intense pace of 7.0 percent to 424.1 billion.