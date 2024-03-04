Spain Unemployment Declines In February

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment declined notably in February, data released by the labor ministry showed on Monday. Unemployment decreased by 7,452 from January to the 2.76 million, which was the lowest since 2008 for the month of February.

Compared to the same period last year, unemployment declined 150,607.

By economic sectors, data showed that unemployment in services fell 8,548 and by 2,433 in construction. In industry, unemployment slid 1,865 and by 315 people in agriculture. Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years increased by 6,601 or 3.28 percent from the previous month.