Spain Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly

(RTTNews) - Spain's unemployment rate dropped slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023, the statistical office INE said Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 11.76 percent in the fourth quarter from 11.84 percent in the preceding period. The expected rate was 11.9 percent.

Unemployment decreased 24,600 to 2.83 million in the fourth quarter. Unemployment was down 193,400 from the last year.

The number of employed persons declined 19,000 from the previous quarter to 21.25 million. Compared to the same period last year, employment increased 783,000.

By sectors, employment increased 68,800 in agriculture and by 30,700 in construction. Job creation industry grew 4,900. Meanwhile, it declined 123,400 in services.