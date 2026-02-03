Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1590
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
03.02.2026 09:52:33

Spain Unemployment Surges In January

(RTTNews) - Spain unemployment increased sharply in January, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed increased 30,392 to 2.44 million in January, the labor ministry reported. Economists had forecast a monthly rise of 13,400.

Compared to last year, unemployment decreased 160,381 or 6.17 percent.

By economic sectors, registered unemployment fell by 3,793 in construction and only by 14 in industry.

Meanwhile, unemployment increased in services by 35,073 people and in agriculture by 881 people.

Unemployment among young people aged below 25 years rose in January by 4,040 compared to the previous month, marking its lowest record for a January, the ministry said.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Für den Mittwoch wird ein schwächerer Handelsauftakt an der Wiener Börse erwartet. Der DAX dürfte leicht fester in den Handel starten. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Börsen mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen