(RTTNews) - Spain's Pablo Hernández de Cos is set to succeed Christine Lagarde as the European Central Bank president when the latter steps down in February next year. He would be the first Spaniard to be at the helm of the central bank for the single-currency bloc.

The euro area member states agreed to recommend de Cos as the ECB chief and France's Laurence Boone and Germany's Markus Brunnermeier as ECB Executive Board members, European Council President António Costa said in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday.

The former Bank of Spain governor's appointment to the top post of one of the major central banks in the world, awaits formal approval following a European Council meeting in December. His only rival in the race to be the ECB chief was the former Dutch central bank governor Klass Knot.

The Spanish economist has been the general manager at the Basel, Switzerland-based Bank of International Settlements since July 2025. He was the governor of the Bank of Spain, an institution her served since 1997, and a member of the ECB Governing Council from 2018 to 2024.

Late October, the current ECB President Lagarde announced her decision to step down from her post on February 07, 2027, roughly nine months ahead of the expiry of her eight-year term. She is leaving the job in search of a larger freedom to express her political views.

Brunnermeier is set to replace Philip Lane as the ECB chief economist and Boone will replace Isabel Schnabel who is now in charge of the market operations, when their terms end in May and January, respectively.

De Cos, with a strong background in monetary policy and central banking, is widely known to be moderately dovish in his stance as shown by his actions in the past. His appointment comes at a crucial time for the Eurozone economy as it battles high inflation that is much beyond the 2 percent target and turmoil in the debt market due to rising bond yields, in particular for France.

The ECB is widely expected to raise interest rates further in December as inflation hit a three-year high of 4.0 percent in October and is expected to remain strong in November driven by surging energy prices.