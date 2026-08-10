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10.08.2026 12:53:45

Sweden Industrial Production Shrinks 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial output logged a renewed decline in June amid contractions in mining and quarrying and manufacturing, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 1.5 percent yearly in June, reversing a 7.6 percent sharp growth in May. Moreover, a decline was last seen in March 2025.

Both manufacturing and mining and quarrying production showed a fresh fall of 1.0 percent and 13.8 percent, respectively, in June compared to last year. Meanwhile, utility sector output continued to decrease by 7.8 percent.

Data showed that construction output grew at a faster pace of 7.6 percent annually versus a 4.2 percent increase in May.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent increase in May.

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