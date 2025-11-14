|
14.11.2025 13:16:06
Sweden Jobless Rate Rises To 8.9%
(RTTNews) - Sweden's jobless rate increased in October to the highest level in six months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.
The unadjusted unemployment rate climbed to 8.9 percent in October from 8.3 percent in September. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 7.8 percent.
The number of unemployed increased to 509,100 persons in October from 475,900 persons in September.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, came in at 22.7 percent in October, down from 23.8 percent in September.
Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.2 percent in October from 68.6 percent in the prior month.
