Sweden Producer Price Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Sweden's producer prices increased for the third straight month in June, though at a slower pace than in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.6 percent gain in April, which was the quickest increase since March 2023.

The annual rate of the producer price index, excluding energy-related products, showed an increase of 2.8 percent versus 3.8 percent in May.

Prices in the domestic market grew at a slower pace of 0.4 percent annually in June after a 1.7 percent rise in May.

Consumer goods prices rose 3.3 percent, and capital goods prices climbed 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, costs for energy-related goods continued to drop by 12.1 percent.

Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent in June after remaining flat in the prior month.

Data also showed that import prices moved up 1.6 percent annually, and the export price index was 1.0 percent higher.