Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
30.09.2024 10:58:59
Sweden Retail Sales Rise 0.4%
(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales increased for the second straight month in August, though at a slower pace, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.
Retail sales rose seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.8 percent rebound in July.
Sales of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, grew 0.3 percent annually in August, and those of durables also grew the same 0.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales recovered 0.5 percent in August after falling 0.4 percent in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.