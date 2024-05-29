Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
29.05.2024 14:00:42
Sweden Retail Sales Rise 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Sweden's retail sales increased for the second straight month in April amid more demand for consumables, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.5 percent year-on-year in April, though slower than the 1.1 percent recovery in March.
Sales of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, grew 3.4 percent annually in April, while those of durables decreased 1.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.3 percent in April after remaining flat in the prior month.
