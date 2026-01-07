Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,3906
 SEK
0,0208
0,17 %
SEK - GBP
07.01.2026 09:56:11

Sweden Services Growth Eases In December

(RTTNews) - Sweden's services activity expanded at a slower pace in December, though it maintained strong growth momentum, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Wednesday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the services sector dropped to 56.7 in December from 59.2 in November. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. That was also above its historical average of 55.6.

"Lower interest rates and increased consumption and investment needs have begun to have an impact on service companies and their business plans to an extent we have not seen since the first half of 2022," Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.

Among components, business volume contributed the largest decline in the PMI services, followed by delivery times and employment, while the order backlog index rose to its third-highest level in 2025.

Price pressures intensified at the end of the year, as the raw and intermediate goods prices rose to an 11-month high of 59.2 from 57.5 in November.

The composite PMI decreased to 56.3 in December from 57.9 in November, but it is still higher than the historical average of 55.1. The Swedish business sector clearly improved during the fourth quarter, while the recovery in the labor market is delayed.

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
