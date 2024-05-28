Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone - Kurs (GBP - SEK)
|
28.05.2024 09:06:51
Sweden Trade Balance Swings To Surplus
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year as exports greww faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.
The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 7.9 billion in April versus a deficit of SEK 2.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a surplus of SEK 5.3 billion.
The value of exports surged 12.0 percent in April from last year, and imports grew by 6.0 percent.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 25.7 billion in April, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 17.8 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.6 billion in April, compared to SEK 4.2 billion in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.