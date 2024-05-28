Sweden Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus turned to a surplus in April from a deficit in the previous year as exports greww faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 7.9 billion in April versus a deficit of SEK 2.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a surplus of SEK 5.3 billion.

The value of exports surged 12.0 percent in April from last year, and imports grew by 6.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 25.7 billion in April, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 17.8 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 4.6 billion in April, compared to SEK 4.2 billion in the previous month.