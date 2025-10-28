|
Sweden Trade Balance Turns To Surplus In September
(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade balance swung to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.
The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 5.4 billion in September versus a shortfall of SEK 0.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.
In August, the trade balance posted a deficit of SEK 8.1 billion.
On an annual basis, exports climbed 2.0 percent over the year, while imports declined by 1.0 percent.
The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.3 billion in September, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.9 billion.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 5.0 billion in September, compared to SEK 5.3 billion in the previous month.
