Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,4203
 SEK
0,0022
0,02 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
28.10.2025 08:19:10

Sweden Trade Balance Turns To Surplus In September

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade balance swung to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 5.4 billion in September versus a shortfall of SEK 0.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In August, the trade balance posted a deficit of SEK 8.1 billion.

On an annual basis, exports climbed 2.0 percent over the year, while imports declined by 1.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.3 billion in September, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.9 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 5.0 billion in September, compared to SEK 5.3 billion in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor ruhigem Start -- Asiens Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich -- Rekord in Japan
Am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt wird ein ruhiger Handelsstart vor dem Wochenende erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen