Britische Pfund - Schwedische Krone

12,3786
 SEK
0,0145
0,12 %
SEK - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
SEK/GBP
>
29.12.2025 11:29:37

Sweden Trade Surplus Grows In November

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased notably in November from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to SEK 11.6 billion in November from SEK 5.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. In October, the trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 2.3 billion.

On an annual basis, exports fell 6.0 percent, and imports were 9.0 percent lower.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 30.7 billion in November, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 19.1 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 8.9 billion compared to SEK 7.4 billion in October.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben zum Wochenstart leicht nach. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen