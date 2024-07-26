Sweden Trade Surplus Grows To SEK 8.7 Bln

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus increased in June from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The trade surplus climbed to SEK 8.7 billion in June from SEK 3.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a surplus of SEK 10.4 billion.

The value of exports fell 4.0 percent in June from last year, and imports slid by 7.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 29.7 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 21.0 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 7.9 billion in June, compared to SEK 6.9 billion in the previous month.

Separate official data showed that the jobless rate in the country rose to 9.4 percent in June from 8.7 percent in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest unemployment rate since June 2021, when it was 10.5 percent.