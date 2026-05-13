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13.05.2026 10:12:48

Swedish Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated In April

(RTTNews) - Sweden's consumer prices decreased for the first time in six years as initially estimated in April amid a sharp fall in food costs, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, dropped 0.1 percent year-over-year in April, reversing March's increase of 0.5 percent. Further, this was the first decrease since April 2020. That was in line with the flash data published on May 6.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone declined 5.7 percent from last year, and those of housing and utilities were 0.1 percent less expensive. Inflation based on clothing and footwear moderated to 1.2 percent from 1.6 percent.

On the other hand, transport charges grew markedly by 5.2 percent amid a 29.3 percent jump in fuel costs.

Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate moderated to 0.8 percent in April from 1.6 percent a month ago, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent in April, confirming the flash figures.

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