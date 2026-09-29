Swedish Economic Confidence Strongest Since May 2022

(RTTNews) - Sweden's economic sentiment strengthened further in September to the highest level in more than four years amid a sharp improvement in consumer confidence, survey results published by the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The economic tendency index climbed to 107.1 in September from 105.1 in the previous month. Moreover, this was the highest score since May 2022, when it was 111.2.

The confidence among consumers rose to 102.2 in September, reaching the highest level since December 2021, from 98.4 in August. Households' opinions regarding their own current situation and the Swedish economy at present compared with twelve months ago improved.

Meanwhile, the morale for the manufacturing sector came in at 106.3 in September, down from 106.5 in August.

Among other components, the construction confidence indicator strengthened to 102.9 from 98.6, led by firms' more favorable assessment of current order books and by increasingly optimistic hiring plans. The confidence indicator for services and trade also remained above the normal level.