(RTTNews) - Sweden's economic growth moderated less than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slower than the revised 1.4 percent rebound in the second quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase was 0.4 percent.

Annually, GDP growth slowed to 2.8 percent from 3.3 percent in the June quarter, as estimated.

Jessica Engdahl, head of section at the National Accounts, noted that "continued growth in household consumption together with changes in inventories contributed positively, while imports increased more than exports, which held back growth."

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption grew 1.0 percent, led by expenditures on transports. Meanwhile, general government consumption dropped 0.1 percent, and gross fixed capital formation also contracted 0.1 percent amid weaker investments in total machinery, equipment, and weapon systems. However, change in inventories contributed positively by 0.5 percent.

Net foreign demand was unfavorable, as exports rose only 0.4 percent and imports climbed by 1.2 percent.

Separate official data showed that the trade balance of the country turned to a deficit of SEK 1.6 billion in October from a surplus of SEK 0.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. In September, it was a surplus of SEK 3.6 billion. Both exports and imports surged by 16.0 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively from last year.