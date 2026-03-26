Swedish Trade Surplus Shrinks In February

(RTTNews) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased sharply in February from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus dropped to SEK 1.8 billion in February from SEK 12.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the trade surplus was SEK 6.3 billion.

The value of exports declined 5.0 percent annually in February, and imports dropped only by 1.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 23.7 billion, while EU trade resulted in a deficit of SEK 21.9 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade surplus was SEK 0.9 billion in February compared to a surplus of SEK 2.5 billion in January.