Swiss Consumer Confidence Stable At -37 In October
(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained equally pessimistic in October, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.
The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average.
In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.
Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year.
