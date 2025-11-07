Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0607
 CHF
0,0017
0,16 %
07.11.2025 10:04:05

Swiss Consumer Confidence Stable At -37 In October

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained equally pessimistic in October, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average.

In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
