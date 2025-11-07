Swiss Consumer Confidence Stable At -37 In October

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained equally pessimistic in October, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average.

In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year.