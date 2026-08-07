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07.08.2026 10:24:00
Swiss Consumer Confidence Weakens In July
(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained slightly more pessimistic in July, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -35.0 in July from -33.0 in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the index improved somewhat from -36 in June. The expected score was -34.0.
Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development worsened marginally to -37 from -36, and the index for personal financial outlook dropped to -31.5 from -27.9. Similarly, the past financial situation weakened to -43.9 from -40. 6.
Consumers considered the time less favorable for making major purchases, as the respective index fell to -27.2 from -26.1.
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