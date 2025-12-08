Swiss Consumers Less Pessimistic In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained less negative in November, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -34 in November from -37 in October. That was in line with expectations. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year. The index measuring financial outlook strengthened to -28.7 from -33.1.