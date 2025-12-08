Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0720
 CHF
0,0000
0,00 %
CHF - GBP
08.12.2025 10:37:01

Swiss Consumers Less Pessimistic In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Swiss consumers remained less negative in November, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -34 in November from -37 in October. That was in line with expectations. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

Among the four components, the economic outlook index negatively contributed, while past financial situation, financial outlook, and moment to make major purchases were higher compared to last year. The index measuring financial outlook strengthened to -28.7 from -33.1.

Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. Zum Wochenbeginn wiesen die wichtigsten asiatischen Aktienmärkte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
