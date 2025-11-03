Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0562
 CHF
-0,0057
-0,53 %
03.11.2025 09:24:25

Swiss Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In October

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed unexpectedly in October after remaining stable in the previous two months, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 0.2 percent increase in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to rise to 0.3 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.5 percent less expensive compared to last year, and transportation charges dropped by 1.7 percent. On the other hand, education costs grew 2.6 percent, and housing and energy prices were 0.8 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent in October after falling 0.2 percent in September. The expected fall was 0.1 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel kräftig nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
