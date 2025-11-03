Swiss Inflation Eases Unexpectedly In October

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation slowed unexpectedly in October after remaining stable in the previous two months, the Federal Statistical Office reported Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 0.2 percent increase in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to rise to 0.3 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 0.5 percent less expensive compared to last year, and transportation charges dropped by 1.7 percent. On the other hand, education costs grew 2.6 percent, and housing and energy prices were 0.8 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent in October after falling 0.2 percent in September. The expected fall was 0.1 percent.