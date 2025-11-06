Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0582
 CHF
-0,0009
-0,08 %
06.11.2025 10:21:37

Swiss Jobless Rate Rises To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in October to the highest level in eight months, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9 percent in October, up from 2.8 percent in September. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in February.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 135,212 in October from 133,233 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 3.0 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
