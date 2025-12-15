Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0656
 CHF
0,0011
0,10 %
CHF - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
CHF/GBP
>
15.12.2025 11:10:15

Swiss Producer And Import Prices Unexpectedly Fall 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the second straight month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.2 percent decline in October. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.

The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent monthly in November, and import prices registered a decrease of 0.4 percent.

Price declines were particularly noticeable for pharmaceutical products, chemical products, and crude oil and natural gas, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in November, after a 1.3 percent decrease in October. Prices have been falling since August.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen