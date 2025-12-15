Swiss Producer And Import Prices Unexpectedly Fall 0.5%

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the second straight month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.2 percent decline in October. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.

The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent monthly in November, and import prices registered a decrease of 0.4 percent.

Price declines were particularly noticeable for pharmaceutical products, chemical products, and crude oil and natural gas, the agency said.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in November, after a 1.3 percent decrease in October. Prices have been falling since August.