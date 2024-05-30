Swiss Trade Surplus Grows In April

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in April from a month earlier as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 3.9 billion in April from CHF 3.1 billion in March.

In real terms, exports climbed 9.6 percent over the month, reversing a 2.2 percent drop in March. Imports advanced 3.2 percent after falling 1.9 percent in the prior month.

Shipments of bijouterie and jewelry expanded the most by 30.4 percent over the month, followed by chemical and pharmaceutical items with a 20.3 percent surge.

In nominal terms, both exports and imports grew by 9.1 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in April. Watches made from precious metals and bimetallics accounted for most of the increase.