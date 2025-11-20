Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken

1,0540
 CHF
0,0021
0,20 %
20.11.2025 08:44:34

Swiss Trade Surplus Shrinks In October

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in October as exports fell amid an increase in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus decreased to CHF 2.62 billion in October from CHF 2.74 billion in September.

In real terms, exports fell 0.6 percent over the month, reversing a 2.8 percent increase in September. On the other hand, imports rose at a slower rate of 0.1 percent versus a 2.0 percent growth a month ago.

Vehicle exports plunged 19.2 percent, and those of jewelry and related items slid by 11.3 percent.

In nominal terms, exports declined 0.3 percent, while imports rose by 0.2 percent.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports dropped 4.4 percent annually in October. Bimetallic and steel watches logged 7.2 percent lower exports, and those made from precious metals decreased by 1.0 percent.

08:47 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
08:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX und DAX klar im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag steigen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt klar an. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendieren derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
