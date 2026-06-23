Taiwan Export Order Growth Slows In May

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export order growth moderated for the second straight month in May, though it remained strong overall, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders climbed 47.2 percent year-over-year in May, slightly slower than the 48.1 percent surge in April.

Orders for information and communication products grew 67.2 percent from last year. Demand for electronic products advanced by 61.2 percent, and those for mineral products rose 53.1 percent, while those for textile products declined by 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rebounded 2.3 percent versus a 4.0 percent fall in April.

Separate data from the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics revealed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Taiwan edged down to 3.32 percent in May from 3.34 percent in April. There were 401,000 unemployed people in May compared to 402,000 in the previous month.