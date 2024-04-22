Taiwan Export Orders Rebound 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders increased in March after falling sharply in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday.

Export orders rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in March, reversing a 10.4 percent plunge in February.

Orders for electronic products grew the most by 12.0 percent, followed by optical, photographic, and cinematographic apparatus, which fell by 11.8 percent. Foreign orders for information and communication products advanced by 4.3 percent.

On the other hand, orders for transport equipment were 16.8 percent lower compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, export orders jumped 25.0 percent in March.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders grew 5.0 percent annually and by 26.0 percent monthly in March.

Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in the country remained stable at 3.40 percent in March. A year ago, it was 3.58 percent.

There were 408,000 unemployed people in March, compared to 407,000 in the previous month.