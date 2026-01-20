Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

42,5858
 TWD
0,2239
0,53 %
20.01.2026 09:45:24

Taiwan Export Orders Surge 43.8% In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders logged accelerated growth for the second straight month in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders climbed 43.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 39.5 percent rise in November.

Orders for information and communication products grew the most, by 88.1 percent, followed by orders for electronic products, which advanced by 39.9 percent. Foreign orders for mineral products rose by 22.2 percent, while those of textile products declined by 13.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 4.4 percent versus a 7.6 percent growth in November.

During the year 2025, total export orders grew 26.0 percent compared to the previous year.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders expanded 38.6 percent annually, and they increased by 5.1 percent monthly in December.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich eine Spur tiefer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

