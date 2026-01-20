Taiwan Export Orders Surge 43.8% In December

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders logged accelerated growth for the second straight month in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Export orders climbed 43.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 39.5 percent rise in November.

Orders for information and communication products grew the most, by 88.1 percent, followed by orders for electronic products, which advanced by 39.9 percent. Foreign orders for mineral products rose by 22.2 percent, while those of textile products declined by 13.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 4.4 percent versus a 7.6 percent growth in November.

During the year 2025, total export orders grew 26.0 percent compared to the previous year.

In New Taiwan dollar terms, export orders expanded 38.6 percent annually, and they increased by 5.1 percent monthly in December.