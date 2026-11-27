(RTTNews) - Taiwan's economic growth revised slightly higher in the third quarter, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting, and Statistics, or DGBAS, revealed on Friday.

Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 14.39 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, faster than the revised 13.1 percent increase in the June quarter. In the flash estimate, the growth rate was 14.36 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption grew by 5.50 percent over the year, mainly driven by expenditures on information and communication, entertainment, transport, and thriving outbound tourism, and the securities and funds transaction fees were boosted by the flourishing financial market.

Gross capital formation logged a sharp expansion of 26.74 percent amid more investments in machinery equipment, transportation equipment, intellectual property products, and construction.

Exports surged 21.65 percent on the back of sustained growth in demand for emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and related application opportunities. Imports also logged a strong growth of 21.1 percent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth improved to 2.8 percent from 2.33 percent.

Looking ahead, the real GDP is predicted to grow by 13.28 percent and 6.51 percent in 2026 and 2027, respectively, the agency said. The CPI is projected to rise by 1.96 percent in 2027.