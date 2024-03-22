Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
22.03.2024 09:33:10
Taiwan Jobless Rate Almost Stable At 3.40%
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan increased marginally in February, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Friday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.40 percent in February, versus 3.39 percent a month ago. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.56 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.39 percent in February from 3.31 percent in the previous month. Unemployment increased by 9,000 to 406,000.
Data showed that total employment decreased by 15,000 from the previous month to 11.572 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 87,000 in February.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.